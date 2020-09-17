Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. Atac Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 43,398 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Atac Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

