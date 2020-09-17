Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
