Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 514,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

