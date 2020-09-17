Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Down 14.3%

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 260,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 42,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

