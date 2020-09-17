Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.30

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.30 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 14323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

