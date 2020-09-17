Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,327 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ScoZinc Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.38
ScoZinc Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.38
Miragen Therapeutics Shares Gap Down to $0.94
Miragen Therapeutics Shares Gap Down to $0.94
Contango Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $1.47
Contango Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $1.47
Contango Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $1.47
Contango Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $1.47
Omineca Mining And Metals Shares Gap Down to $0.56
Omineca Mining And Metals Shares Gap Down to $0.56
Maritime Resources Shares Gap Down to $0.17
Maritime Resources Shares Gap Down to $0.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report