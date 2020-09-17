Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,327 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

