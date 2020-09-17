SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.71

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 37785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $624.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SunOpta by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

