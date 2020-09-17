SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$9.94, with a volume of 61471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.83.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$431.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.