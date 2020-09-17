IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.44

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.44 and last traded at $186.31, with a volume of 2132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 98.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

