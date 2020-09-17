Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.51. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

