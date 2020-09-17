Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.36. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.