Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.70

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 36787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,099 shares of company stock worth $12,339,235 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

