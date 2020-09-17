Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.65. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 114.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

