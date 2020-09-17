GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.43

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

