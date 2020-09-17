Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 4304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Endava’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

