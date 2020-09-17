Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.56. Barsele Minerals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barsele Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

