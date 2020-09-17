TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.49

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 8611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

