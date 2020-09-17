Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Latin Metals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

