Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.61. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

