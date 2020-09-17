Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.55% of Wright Medical Group worth $366,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $7,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 586,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after buying an additional 815,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 543,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 139,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2,217.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $453,090. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WMGI stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

