PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.94% of PNM Resources worth $365,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $40.85 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

