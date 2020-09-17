Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.58% of Acuity Brands worth $363,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.