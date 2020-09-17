Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,850 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $363,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 867,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 303,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,665,000.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $40,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $423,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,374 shares of company stock worth $7,394,630 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

