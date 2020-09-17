RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.84% of RLI worth $363,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

RLI opened at $87.43 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.