Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $362,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

