Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,420,865 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,234,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $362,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.41. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

