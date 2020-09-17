Vanguard Group Inc. Has $361.64 Million Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.15% of Envestnet worth $361,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -357.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

