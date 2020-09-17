Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 513,591 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,304,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $361,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $371,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 27,366.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 140,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE FCAU opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

