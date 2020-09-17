Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 100,332 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.46% of Frontdoor worth $358,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Frontdoor by 304.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 124.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $198,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

