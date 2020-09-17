Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $356,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

PFGC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

