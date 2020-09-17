Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.80% of Emcor Group worth $355,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 294,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emcor Group by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 83,034 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of EME stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

