Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 370,192 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.39% of Fox Factory worth $355,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,454,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXF stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

