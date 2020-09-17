Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAC opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

