Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,457 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

