Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,551 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after buying an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

