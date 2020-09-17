Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 223,140 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223,140 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Everi worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $724,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Everi by 19.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 314,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $4,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of EVRI opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

