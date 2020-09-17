Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,769,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 636,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 51,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $40.89 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 584.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

