Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,843,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 201,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

NYSE:SJR opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.