Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,436 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

