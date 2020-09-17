Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 131,147 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,147 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at $105,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at $46,752,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 693,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 659,601 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in El Paso Electric by 601.8% during the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 688,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,156,000 after acquiring an additional 590,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric by 244.9% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 610,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 433,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

