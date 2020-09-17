11,547 Shares in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canon by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 538,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Canon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 411,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Canon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 459,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

