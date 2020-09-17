Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,160 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

