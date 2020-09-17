2,851 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth $3,846,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in 51job by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.05. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

