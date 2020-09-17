Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 45,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.