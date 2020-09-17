Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NetGear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetGear by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetGear by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other NetGear news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,166 shares of company stock worth $6,451,837. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $929.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. Analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

