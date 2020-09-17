Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

