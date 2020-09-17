Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

