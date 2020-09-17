Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COKE. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of COKE opened at $254.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

