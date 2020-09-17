Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

