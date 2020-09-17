Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 28.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE GTS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.