Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 350.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

TBI opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

